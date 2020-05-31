A Jammu and Kashmir Policeman was abducted by suspected terrorists from a Shopian village on Sunday evening, May 31.

According to Police sources, the suspected militants appeared in Thairan village of Shopian district and abducted the policeman.

Policeman identified as Shakeel Ahmed

The cop has been identified as Shakeel Ahmed. Government forces have cordoned off the adjacent village to nab the militants. According to the latest reports, a cordon and search operation has been launched in the village.

(More details awaited)