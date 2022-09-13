Sleuths of the Central Investigation Agency (CBI) are conducting simultaneous raids at 33 places across the country in connection with the infamous Jammu and Kashmir Police Sub-Inspector recruitment scam.
Reports said that the CBI has also raided the premises of former Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) chairman Khalid Jehangir. Apart from this, the premises of JKSSB controller of examination Ashok Kumar are also being searched.
According to reports, teams of CBI are conducting raids at 33 locations including Jammu, Srinagar, Karnal, Mahendragarh, Rewari in Haryana, Gandhinagar in Gujarat, Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, Bangalore, and Delhi.
Raids are also being conducted at the premises of some officials of the Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).
Earlier raids were conducted at 30 locations
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) earlier on August 5 conducted raids at 30 locations in Jammu and Kashmir and Bangalore in the same case.
After the cancellation of the recruitment process, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has also recommended a probe by the country's premier investigation agency Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the entire episode.
On August 5 raids were conducted at 28 locations in Jammu, one at Srinagar and a house in Bangalore.
Case registered against 33 persons
The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered a case on the request of J&K Government against 33 accused including then Medical Officer, BSF Frontier Hqrs, Paloura; then Member, JKSSB; then Under Secretary, then Section Officer (both of JKSSB); ex-Official of CRPF; ASI of J&K Police; Owner of a coaching centre, Akhnoor; private company based at Bengaluru; private persons and others.
Officials said this is the second round of raids conducted by the CBI in connection with the recruitment scam.
It was alleged that the accused, in connivance with JKSSB, a Bangalore-based private company, beneficiary candidates, and others, hatched a conspiracy and committed huge irregularities during the written examination.
- On June 4, JKSSB released the list of over 7200 candidates who have cleared the written exams of the Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) and qualified for the physical test.
- With the list of shortlisted candidates released by the JKSSB, the J-K Police recruitment exam has come under the scanner after several aspirants have called it a "fraud" and "unfair".
- Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, on June 9, has assured a probe into allegations of irregularities in written tests conducted for the post of Police Sub-Inspectors.
- On June 10, a three-member panel headed by the Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Home Department, R K Goyal was constituted.
- The other members of the panel were the Principal Secretary General Administration Department and the Secretary Department of Law, Justice, and Parliamentary Affairs.
- 97, 793 candidates appeared in the written test conducted by the JKSSB on March 27 across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.
- As per data, 1,13,861 candidates had applied for the post of which 97,793 candidates appeared in the examination, which was over 85 percent.
- Over 7200 candidates have "cleared" written tests and have declared qualified for the physical test in the coming days, JKSSB had issued notice was the recruitment of 1200 posts of PSI in the Police Department.
- Alleging large-scale bungling, fraud, and irregularities, left-out candidates pointed out multiple instances wherein siblings have managed selection which cannot be a coincidence.
- It was alleged that question papers were leaked a day before the exams and some touts managed to get question papers.
- On July 8, 2022, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha ordered cancellation of the exams fter the three-member inquiry panel detected bungling in the written examinations. The LG also recommended a probe by the CBI in this scam.
- On August 5, 2022, CBI conducted raids at 28 locations in Jammu, one at Srinagar and a house in Bangalore.