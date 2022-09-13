Sleuths of the Central Investigation Agency (CBI) are conducting simultaneous raids at 33 places across the country in connection with the infamous Jammu and Kashmir Police Sub-Inspector recruitment scam.

Reports said that the CBI has also raided the premises of former Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) chairman Khalid Jehangir. Apart from this, the premises of JKSSB controller of examination Ashok Kumar are also being searched.

According to reports, teams of CBI are conducting raids at 33 locations including Jammu, Srinagar, Karnal, Mahendragarh, Rewari in Haryana, Gandhinagar in Gujarat, Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, Bangalore, and Delhi.

Raids are also being conducted at the premises of some officials of the Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Earlier raids were conducted at 30 locations

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) earlier on August 5 conducted raids at 30 locations in Jammu and Kashmir and Bangalore in the same case.

After the cancellation of the recruitment process, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has also recommended a probe by the country's premier investigation agency Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the entire episode.

On August 5 raids were conducted at 28 locations in Jammu, one at Srinagar and a house in Bangalore.

Case registered against 33 persons

The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered a case on the request of J&K Government against 33 accused including then Medical Officer, BSF Frontier Hqrs, Paloura; then Member, JKSSB; then Under Secretary, then Section Officer (both of JKSSB); ex-Official of CRPF; ASI of J&K Police; Owner of a coaching centre, Akhnoor; private company based at Bengaluru; private persons and others.

Officials said this is the second round of raids conducted by the CBI in connection with the recruitment scam.

It was alleged that the accused, in connivance with JKSSB, a Bangalore-based private company, beneficiary candidates, and others, hatched a conspiracy and committed huge irregularities during the written examination.