Jammu and Kashmir Police denied on Sunday that the two sons of recently-deceased separatist leader Ashraf Sehrai have been detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

Reacting to the PDP chief and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti's tweet alleging that the PSA seemed to be the only solution the Central government had for the problems in Kashmir, police said that Sehrai's two sons have been arrested for raising anti-national slogans during a funeral, but have not been detained under the PSA.

Sehrai died of Covid on May 5 this year in a Jammu hospital where he was shifted from the jail.

Family and relatives alleged that he had been shifted to hospital from the prison too late.

