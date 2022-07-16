Three days after foiling an infiltrator attempt, the Army on Saturday arrested a Pakistani woman from the Line of Control (LoC) in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The woman was trying to sneak into this side of LoC from the same spot where an infiltration attempt was foiled three days ago.

According to reports, the Army apprehended a Pakistani woman when she entered this side of the border after crossing the LoC from the area of operation of the Sarla Battalion in the general area of Chakan-da-Bagh.

Sources said the woman has been identified as Rozina daughter of Mohammad Ayoub and a resident of Islamabad in Pakistan.

The woman handed over to the police for questioning

After being interrogated initially by the Army, the woman has been handed over to Poonch Police to verify what is the reason for her coming to this side of the border. The Army has recovered some documents and a passport from her possession.

According to reports, during the questioning cops will try to find whether she has unconsciously crossed over to LoC or had a motive to check the alertness of troops on the border to share information with the terrorists who are trying to sneak into this side.

Earlier terrorists sitting across the LoC used children and females to find gaps on the border and also to check the alertness of the troops.

An infiltration attempt foiled on the same spot three days ago

Intense questioning of Pakistan woman is going on because in the same spot on the LoC the Army has foiled an infiltration attempt three days ago.

"During the intervening night of July 12 and 13, there was an infiltration attempt along the LoC in the Poonch sector, which was suitably foiled by our alert troops", Jammu-based defense spokesman Lt Col Devender Anand has informed.

There was no information about the number of infiltrators who were trying to sneak into this side of the border.

While the Indian and Pakistan armies have reinforced the truce on the LoC and the international border since February 2021, there have been infiltration attempts from Pakistan.