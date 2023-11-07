A week after three back-to-back terror attacks in different parts of Kashmir Valley, the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh each for any tip-off of these selective attacks in which a non-migrant labourer and an unarmed head constable of Jammu and Kashmir Police were killed.

An Inspector of Jammu and Kashmir Police, who was injured in another selective terror attack, was battling for life in the hospital.

In a public notice, the police announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh each for credible information about the terrorist attacks that took place on three consecutive days from October 30.

Unidentified terrorists on October 29 shot at the Inspector of Jammu and Kashmir Police who was playing cricket with local boys in Srinagar's downtown.

Official reports said that a Jammu and Kashmir Police officer was shot and critically wounded by terrorists in downtown Srinagar.

Inspector Masroor Ahmad Wani was playing cricket with local boys at the Eidgah ground when he was shot by terrorists. The injured officer was rushed to a hospital. Doctors were attending to him and his condition was stated to be critical.

On October 31, a migrant labourer Mukesh Kumar was shot dead in the Trumchi Nowpora area of Pulwama.

Head Constable of Jammu and Kashmir Police Ghulam Mohammad, father of seven daughters, was shot dead outside his residence in the Wailoo Kralpora area of Baramulla.

Information can be shared directly with the new DGP of J&K Police

"Information about the attacker or his associates or helpers or harbourers of the attacker can be shared with any police officer you trust including SSP Baramulla, SSP Srinagar, or SSP Pulwama," the police said in the notice.

The police said the information can also be emailed directly to J-K DGP R R Swain at rswainips@jkpolice.Gov.In.

The identification of persons providing credible information shall be kept fully confidential and the informer shall be provided legal and security cover, the notice added.

DGP vows to avenge killings of innocent people

While stating that cops have received some vital lead into the selective killing of unarmed cop Ghulam Mohammad Dar, Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police R R Swain already vowed that those involved in this incident would be brought to justice at any cost.

"Those involved in the killing of the policeman and those who provided support to the terrorists would be brought to justice", the DGP said three days ago.

DGP said that they have got the leads in the killing of a policeman, who was shot dead by terrorists in the Tangmarg area of Baramulla district earlier this week.