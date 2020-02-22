Days after J&K Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh said at a press conference that those found misusing internet Virtual Private Network (VPN) and spreading rumours on social media will be dealt with strictly, the Jammu and Kashmir Police started arresting people involved in misusing VPN in Kashmir.

According to reports, one person from Handwara in north Kashmir has been arrested for misusing the VPN by spreading fake news and rumours on social media. He has been identified as Waseem Majeed Dar.

Spreading fake images, trying to malign image of security forces

According to a police spokesperson Dar was arrested after they received information that "some youth are circulating fake news and spreading rumours and hatred through social media platforms".

According to reports, the spokesperson said, "On the receipt of this information, a case FIR 25/20 U/s 153-153A/505 RPC was registered and an investigation was taken up at Police Station Handwara. After strenuous efforts the culprit namely Waseem Majeed was apprehended."

The spokesperson also appealed people not to pay heed to the rumours and fake news and not to fall prey to the propaganda of such elements inimical to peace.

Earlier on Wednesday, the police had arrested a Srinagar youth from Kupwara for spreading fake images and trying to malign the image of security forces.

Social media has been banned in Kashmir. However, many people have been reportedly accessing social media using VPN.

Dilbagh Singh had said in the press conference that the police were aware that people were taking advantage of the loopholes in the networking system. The government was closely monitoring the misuse of the internet, he had said.