Intensifying its campaign to dismantle the terror ecosystem in the Union Territory, the Jammu and Kashmir Police, over the past 24 hours, attached properties belonging to five terrorists — including three operating from Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) — in various parts of the Valley.

In a major action against anti-national elements, the police in Ganderbal attached immovable properties worth ₹3.2 crore belonging to three terrorists operating from PoJK. The action was taken in connection with case FIR No. 48/2009 under Section 13 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), registered at Police Station Kheerbawani.

The terrorists whose properties have been attached are:

Farooq Ahmad Rather, son of Abdul Ahad Rather, resident of Kurag, Ganderbal

Noor Mohammad Parray, son of Abdul Ahad Parray, resident of Hatbura, Ganderbal

Mohammad Maqbool Sofi, son of Ghulam Mohammad Sofi, resident of Khurhama, Ganderbal

A total of nine kanals and one-and-a-half marlas of land have been attached following due legal process, in compliance with the orders issued by the Court of the Additional Sessions Judge (Special Judge designated under the NIA Act).

This action is part of ongoing efforts by the police to curb activities inimical to the sovereignty and integrity of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. It reflects the government's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism and those aiding or abetting such elements. Police remain steadfast in their mission to ensure peace, public safety, and security across the district.

In another case, the Sopore Police on Friday attached bank credits amounting to ₹18,93,426, identified as proceeds of terrorism, in connection with FIR No. 105/2024 registered at Police Station Sopore.

The case is being investigated under Sections 13, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 23, 38, 39, and 40 of the UAPA, and Section 7/25 of the Arms Act. The attachment was executed after obtaining due approval from the competent authority under the UA(P) Act.

This action marks a significant step in the ongoing crackdown against terror financing networks and logistical support systems aiding terrorist organisations and their affiliates.

Separately, Bandipora Police attached immovable property worth over ₹3.59 crore belonging to Hashir Rafiq Parray, son of Mohammad Rafiq Parray, resident of Patushay, Bandipora.

The action was carried out under the provisions of law in connection with FIR No. 168/2022 registered at Police Station Bandipora under Sections 18, 20, 23, 38, and 39 of the UAPA, Section 4(B) of the Explosive Substances Act, and Sections 2/3 of the E&IMCO Act.

The attached property includes:

Agricultural land measuring 01 kanal and 18.5 marlas, recorded under survey numbers 234 (17M), 235 (2M), 234 (1M), 235 (5M), 789 (1.5M), 778 (1M), 779 (8.5M), 783 (204 sq ft), 784 (1.204 sq ft), and 236 (68 sq ft as tenant)

A residential house located in village Patushay, Bandipora

The property has been identified as proceeds of terrorism, linked to Parray's alleged involvement in facilitating and promoting terrorist activities in the district, on the instructions of his handlers based in Pakistan.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police reaffirm their commitment to dismantling terror networks and ensuring peace and stability in the Valley. These decisive actions are expected to act as a strong deterrent against those indulging in unlawful activities.

Citizens are urged to actively support law enforcement agencies by reporting any suspicious or illegal activity.