In a major success, the Srinagar Police has busted a module of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), averting a major terror attack planned on Republic Day (January 26).

The police have arrested five operatives associated with the terror group helmed by Masood Azhar, who is on the UN-designated terrorist list.

Names of the five arrested terrorists associated with JeM helmed by Masood Azhar have been shared by the J&K Police: Aijaz Ahmed Sheikh of Sadarbal Hazratbal, Umar Hameed Sheikh of Asaar Colony Hazratbal, Imtiyaz Ahmed Chikla @ Imran of Asaar Colony Hazaratbal, Sahil Farooq Gojri of Ellahibagh Soura and Naseer Ahmed Mir of Sadarbal Hazratbal.

Explosives recovered

The explosives that were recovered -- Gelatin rods/sticks 143, secondary explosives 07, silencer 01, detonators 42, body vest laden with explosives and ball bearings 01, BAOFENG Walkie Talkie with Remote Trigger of IED- 01, CD drive 01 partially damaged, desi Small arm Weapon 01.

Pulwama attack

Masood Azhar's Jaish has been behind several terrorists attack in India. Last year, town of Balakot was struck by the IAF in the wee hours of February 26 in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan, in response to the Pulwama suicide bombing on 14 February. The IAF fighter jets dropped around 1,000 kg bombs, which reportedly killed at least 350 Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists. However, Pakistan has denied time and again India's claims of having inflicted casualties at the JeM terror camps.