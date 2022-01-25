In a big achievement, Jammu and Kashmir bagged the highest number of 115 Police Medals for Gallantry among all states and union territories across the country. These awards were announced on the eve of Republic Day today.

A total of 939 police personnel have been awarded medals, including 189 personnel who were awarded the Police Medal for Gallantry.

Among 189 Gallantry Awards, 134 personnel are being awarded for their gallant action in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. 47 personnel were awarded for their gallant action in Left Wing Extremist affected areas in different parts of the country and one person for their gallant action in the North-East Region.

Police personnel from Jammu and Kashmir have been awarded 115 Police Medals for Gallantry, the highest number from any police force this year, followed by CRPF with 30, Chhattisgarh Police with 10, Odisha Police with nine, and Maharashtra Police with seven.

939 police medals announced on eve of Republic Day

On the eve of Republic Day, the Union Government announced 939 police medals. According to the Union Home Ministry`s announcement, out of 939 medals, 189 have been granted for gallantry is Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG), 88 for Distinguished Service (PPM), and 662 for Meritorious Services (PM).

Apart from gallantry and service medals for police, 42 personnel of fire services have been awarded Fire Service Medals on the occasion of Republic Day. Out of 42 medals, one has been awarded President's Fire Service Medal for Gallantry while two have been awarded Fire Service Medal for Gallantry for their respective acts of valour and gallantry.

ADGP Mukesh Singh, MK Sinha among awardees

ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh and ADGP police headquarters M K Sinha have been awarded President's Police Medal for Distinguished Services,15 Officers for Meritorious Services, and 115 officers and jawans have been awarded gallantry medals.

DGP congratulates J&K Police personnel for getting gallantry awards

Director General Police (DGP) J&K Dilbag Singh has congratulated the awardees and hoped that J&K Police will continue to serve the nation with dedication and zeal.

Dilbag Singh has expressed his happiness and thanked the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, LG Manoj Sinha Union Home Secretary, and other officers of MHA for their kind support to JKP.