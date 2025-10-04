Intensifying its ongoing campaign to dismantle terror infrastructure and support networks in the Union Territory, the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday attached property worth ₹2 crore belonging to a dreaded absconding terrorist in Srinagar.

In the past two days alone, the properties of two terrorists — including one operating from Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) — have been attached by the police.

A police spokesperson said that a three-storey residential house, constructed over 15 marlas of land (Survey No. 43 min, Estate Khushipora), located at Rose Avenue, HMT, was attached by police. The property, valued at approximately ₹2 crore, is recorded in the name of Ghulam Mohammad Sheikh, son of Khawja Anwar Sheikh and father of designated terrorist Sajad Ahmad Sheikh alias Sajad Gul, as per revenue records and verification from the Tehsildar Central, Shalteng, Srinagar.

The attachment was executed in connection with FIR No. 235/2022 registered at Police Station Parimpora under sections 13, 38, and 20 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and 2/3 of the EIMCO Act.

Proceedings were initiated under Section 25 of the UAPA, which empowers authorities to attach properties used or intended to be used for terrorist activities. The action was carried out in the presence of the concerned Executive Magistrate.

Though the property is registered in the name of the terrorist's father, investigations have revealed that Sajad Gul is an active stakeholder. He has been involved in facilitating terrorism, running anti-national propaganda, and inciting disaffection against the Government through various online and social media platforms.

This attachment forms part of the police's broader strategy to disrupt the financial, logistical, and operational networks of terrorism, including their cross-border sponsors and sympathizers. The action sends a clear message that individuals or entities aiding terrorism will face strict legal consequences, including the forfeiture of illegally acquired assets.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police reaffirmed their unwavering commitment to uphold the rule of law and protect peace and public order in the Union Territory.

Earlier, the property of a PoJK-based terrorist handler was attached in Handwara

Two days earlier, the Handwara Police attached the property of a terrorist handler in Palpora village of Kralgund.

According to a police spokesperson, during the course of the investigation in FIR No. 73/2011 registered at Police Station Kralgund, it was established that one Nazir Ahmad Ganie, son of Abdul Kabir Ganie, resident of Palpora, Kralgund, and presently in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), has been operating from across the Line of Control (LoC) and is actively involved in guiding and handling terrorist activities in Handwara.

Accordingly, as per the provisions of law, proceedings to attach his property were initiated in the said case. After obtaining necessary legal sanctions from the competent authority, the land belonging to Nazir Ahmad Ganie in the village of Palpora was attached in the presence of police and revenue officials.

This action underscores the commitment of Handwara Police to deal firmly with terrorist handlers and anti-national elements. Such measures aim to dismantle the support structures of terrorist outfits and deter others from unlawful activities, besides strengthening efforts to promote peace and order in the district.

Handwara Police have urged community members to cooperate in maintaining peace and refrain from providing any aid or assistance to entities posing a threat to national security and integrity, warning that strict legal action will be taken against individuals found involved in such activities.