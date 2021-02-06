The Bandipora police has arrested three 'over-ground workers' of the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT), a proscribed terror outfit, and recovered incriminating materials from their possession.

The Bandipora police, acting on specific inputs, along with 13RR and 45BN CRPF in a joint operation at Rakhi Hajin on Friday apprehended the three terror associates.

Arrested for sheltering, logistics support

According to IANS report, the three arrested persons have been identified as Bashir Ahmed Mir, a resident of Rakhi Hajin, Irfan Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Bonikhan Mohalla Hajin, and Hilal Ahmad Parray, a resident of Parray Mohalla Hajin.

The police said that the three were involved in providing shelter, logistic and other support to active terrorists in Sumbal and Hajin areas.

Incriminating materials including three live hand grenades, one AK-47 Magazine and 21 AK-rounds have also been seized from their possession, said the police, adding that all the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation.

A case has been registered in this connection with the Hajin police station. Further investigation in the matter is underway.