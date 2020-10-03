The Jammu and Kashmir Police filed an FIR against local blog on Saturday after it was found provocative content "prejudicial to integrity, sovereignty of the country and threat to maintenance of peace and tranquility." The police was notified of the notorious website, which had a hit list consisting names of 39 people.

"Police Station, Kothibagh had come to know reliably that some propagandist material was being uploaded and circulated through a website. These posts uploaded on the said URL are prejudicial to the integrity, the sovereignty of country and maintenance of peace and tranquillity as the handler of the above-said URL is propagating secessionist and terror-related ideology with the intention to achieve the goal of separating UT of J&K from Union of India," a police spokesperson said in a statement.

Hit list

The police lodged an FIR and an investigation is underway. The identity of the handler of the URL remains unknown. The hit list included names of politicians, media persons and public figures along with posts of Lashkar-I-Islam. The provocative content was intended to create fear among individuals.

The police urged people to not pay any heed to such derogative posts and also never share such content further as it can attract legal consequences.

"The instant case has also sent a resounding message across the circles of such elements, propagandists and criminals that whatsoever may be level and degree of their evil plannings they cannot escape from the clutches of law enforcing agencies," the police said.