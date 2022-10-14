The State Investigation Agency (SIA) of Jammu and Kashmir filed a chargesheet against a digital magazine editor and a PhD scholar for spreading the narrative of terrorists and anti-national elements. On April 17, the SIA had arrested a Kashmir University PhD scholar over a "highly provocative" and "sedition" article he had written for the "Kashmirwalla" monthly online magazine.

The arrest took place after the NIA conducted raids on the home of the scholar, Abdul Aala Fazili, as well as the "Kashmirwalla" office and the home of its editor Fahad Shah, who had been arrested in February. The raids were in connection with an FIR filed against Fazili, Shah, and others over the 2011 article.

Fahad Shah, a resident of Srinagar, and Aala Fazili of Budgam have been booked under the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

While Shah was arrested on February 5 for "glorifying terrorism, spreading fake news, and inciting the public against law and order", Fazili, a PhD scholar at the University of Kashmir, was arrested on April 17 for his "highly provocative and seditious" article in the online magazine.

Editor, scholar creating a false narrative to instigate gullible youth

According to the SIA, the duo was involved in a criminal conspiracy to spread terrorism and create a false narrative. The PhD scholar was involved in writing a highly provocative and seditious write-up, intended to create unrest, and aid and abet the gullible youth to take the path of violence.

The article, written by the PhD scholar was found to be against national integration and supported the claim of secession of a part of the country's territory, challenged the sovereignty and territorial integrity, glorified violence, and advocated and abetted the commission of terrorist acts.

The article was written to abet the youth to take the path of violence by glorifying terrorism and on the other, the write-up promoted and propagated the false narrative, which was essential to sustain the secessionist cum terrorist campaign aimed at breaking the territorial integrity of India.

It also cited "prescriptive language with instructional intent, encouraging secessionist elements to carry out terror activities".

Fazili was also booked under the UAPA along with other penal sections. He was pursuing PhD in pharmaceutical sciences at Kashmir University.