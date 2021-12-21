After three days of protest, the Jammu and Kashmir Power Development Department employees have called off their proposed indefinite strike, top J&K government officials have confirmed. With this, the masses rejoice as the valley faces sub-zero temperatures and power outages only made matters worse for residents, especially in the Jammu division.

As the PDD employees have called off the strike, the electricity is to be restored in the valley soon. Power restoration work has reportedly started. An official update on the matter is awaited, but netizens are already rejoicing the news of electricity restoration in the valley, which is the need of the hour.

J&K LG on electricity crisis

J&K LG Manoj Sinha addressed the unprecedented situation and empathised with the hardships faced by millions of people.

"I want to tell 1.25 crore citizens of Jammu and Kashmir that I understand your pain caused by the disruption in electricity supply due to strike by the power department employees. The well-being of each and every citizen is our top priority. Many generations of J&K have spent their life dreaming about getting an uninterrupted 24 hours supply of electricity and we have taken the bold initiative of reforms in the power sector to realize that dream," Sinha said.

To further shed light on the matter, he said that "unfortunately, the people who were at the helm of affairs for many decades did nothing. They didn't want the system to get better to bring qualitative change in people's lives. Talks have been held with those who were on strike and as on date no dues/salary are pending on part of the government."

Sinha also gave a stern warning to striking power department employees saying that the system cannot be run as per the whims of some people.

"If some people think that the system will work as per their whims and fancies, it cannot be allowed. The system will work for 1.25 crore citizens without any discrimination. Every step of the UT administration is meant for the betterment of 1.25 crore citizens of Jammu and Kashmir," he added.