Amid nail-biting cold in the entire region, the power supply in most parts of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has been snapped as over 20,000 power employees have gone on an indefinite strike in support of their four demands.

As the system is totally collapsed due to the strike of power employees, the J&K government sought help of the Army to restore the power supply in some sensitive stations.

Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Dr. Raghav Langer has formally written a letter to the Army for its assistance to restore power supply.

In Jammu province power supply has been snapped in Doda, Kishtwar, Rajouri, and Poonch districts. Most parts of Jammu districts are also without power amid severe cold.

In Kashmir Valley, where the temperature is sub-zero in most parts, most parts are also plunged into darkness due to the strike. The power supply is badly affected in south Kashmir's Anantnag and Pulwama areas. Many parts of Srinagar city are also without power since Saturday evening. The power supply is also affected in parts of Budgam, Ganderbal, Pulwama, Kulgam, Shopian, Baramulla, Bandipora, and Kupwara.

J&K Power Employees Coordination Committee convenor Sachin Tickoo said that employees are agitating for their four demands, including shelving a proposed joint venture between the Jammu and Kashmir Power Transmission Corporation Limited and the Power Grid Corporation of India Limited, regularisation of daily wagers, empowering executive engineers.

The employees, from all Unions and Associations, from linemen to senior Engineers have gone on on an indefinite strike after the failure of talks with the representatives of the government.

Div Comm, ADGP Jammu to hold talks with employees

During an open discussion with employees, Divisional Commissioner Dr. Raghav Langer assured the employees that government will solve their genuine demands. He appealed to the employees to not snap the power supply which is an essential service. He further pointed out that keeping in view the COVID situation and severe cold in the UT, employees should restore the power supply.

In the wake of Covid contagion and nail-biting cold in both the divisions, the Coordination Committee of the Power Employees is requested to end its strike. 4/4 — DIPR-J&K (@diprjk) December 19, 2021

The Divisional Commissioner assured that a joint group of government and agitating employees will be formed to continue talks to solve the genuine demands.

Political parties ask the government to solve employees' issues

Political parties have supported the ongoing power employees and asked the government to solve their problems.

The Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party president Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari expressed serious concerns over the indefinite strike of power employees in opposition to a government decision that intends to privatize grid stations.

Bukhari said that a plethora of such arbitrary decisions taken by the government have always resulted in causing inconvenience to the local populace of J&K.

"Over 20,000 electrical employees are currently on a strike due to which numerous areas across J&K are facing prolonged power blackouts and lingering of essential repair works. All of this is happening in the harsh cold winter season which is exponentially adding to the existing woes of the general public," he observed.

Former Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah has expressed surprise over the government's attempt to private assets of the government.

"The J&K administration may be able to claim the constitutional authority to privatize the assets of J&K but it completely lacks the political authority. Decisions of this nature with far-reaching consequences should be left to an elected government", Omar tweeted.

In another tweet, he said, "Arrived in Jammu where the neighbourhood has had no electricity since yesterday. The same story is repeated across J&K as the power department employees are on strike. The administration seems to have adopted a hands-off approach and the people are being left to suffer".