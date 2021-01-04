In a historic moment to make J&K a power surplus region in the country, Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were signed for implementation of much awaited Mega Hydro Power projects.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday said it has signed memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) and that it will attract Rs 35,000 crore investments besides ensuring 24-hour power supply in the UT.

The projects include 850 MW Ratle HEP and 930 MW Kirthai-II HEP, besides execution of long-pending Sawalkot HEP (1856 MW), Uri-I (Stage-II) (240 MW) and Dulhasti (Stage-II) (258 MW) on Sunday.

The MoUs were signed between Power Development Department (PDD), J&K; National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) Ltd. and J&K Power Development Corporation, in the presence of Raj Kumar Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Ministry of Power, New & Renewable Energy and Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship; Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor of J&K.

J&K is expected to attract investments worth Rs 35,000 cr in power sector

With the signing of these MoUs, J&K is expected to attract investments worth Rs 35,000 crore in the power sector to ensure the region's energy security and 24-hour power supply to the people of J&K.

The numerous hydro resources of Jammu & Kashmir are capable of generating 14,867 MW power but the potential had not been fully exploited, and only 3504 MW power was being generated till now. The works started now will ensure that another 3498 MW power is generated in the next three to four years.

As per the provisions of these MoUs, the projects will be handed over back to Jammu and Kashmir after 40 years of commercial operation which was not in case of earlier projects allotted to NHPC Limited

The occasion also witnessed inauguration of as many as 19 important projects of PDD aimed at greater generation, efficient transmission and better distribution of power supply in J&K during the Mega inauguration ceremony.

J&K is taking quantum leap from being power deficit to becoming power surplus: LG Manoj Sinha

"Historic day as mega hydro power projects to make J&K a power surplus region in the country. MoUs signed for implementation of 850 MW Ratle HEP and 930 MW Kirthai-II HEP; execution of Sawalkot HEP (1856 MW), Uri-I (Stage-II) (240 MW) and Dulhasti (Stage-II) (258 MW)," J&K's directorate of information and public relations said in a tweet.

During his address, the Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha observed that the MoUs signed would attract investments worth Rs 35,000 crore for Jammu & Kashmir power sector and ensure the region's energy security and 24-hour power supply to the people of J&K.

J&K is taking a quantum leap from being power deficit to becoming power surplus in the next four years. For the uninterrupted power supply, this is the most significant move by the J&K government - LG Manoj Sinha

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Ministry of Power, New & Renewable Energy, Raj Kumar Singh assured extending every support of the GoI to the J&K Government for various reforms in the power sector.

Hydro electric potential successfully ushered the era of development in various states including Sikkim & Himachal Pradesh. J&K should replicate the model. According to the national average, electricity in rural areas is 20 hrs and in urban areas is 22-23 hrs. J&K too will reach the milestone if the pace of development is kept the same, he added.

Locals will be trained and given employment in NHPC ventures; besides NHPC will see for the development of small hydro projects also, he maintained. "We have to do our bit of duty to see electricity reaching every household 24x7", said the Union MoS.