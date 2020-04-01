As the entire nation has been put under lockdown due to rising coronavirus concerns, the police officials are tasked with ensuring everyone abides by the order. Only essential services are allowed to ply on roads, which includes ambulances among other services, but a man from Jammu and Kashmir tried to trick the cops to reach his home amid lockdown.

Faking death to reach home

In an attempt to bypass the lockdown, a 60-year-old man from J&K faked his own death to reach his home in Poonch district in an ambulance. The man identified as Hakam Din, residing in the village of Sailan, along with three of his accomplices used a fake death certificate and hired a private ambulance to reach his village.

"Dead body shifted from GMC hospital to Baflaiz Saillan. In between the crisis of coronavirus, nobody should disturb them," the certificate issued by a Casualty Medical Officer at Government Medical College Hospital read. The authenticity of the death certificate is yet to be verified by the police.

The certificate also mentioned the name of the ambulance driver as Abid Hussain of Thandkot Rajouri. One other accomplice in the act was identified as Mohammed Ashraf, who had met Hakam Din at the GMC hospital while returning home from Punjab, media reports revealed.

"A man, who was admitted in Government Medical College and Hospital Jammu due to an injury was discharged on Monday but due to the lockdown and ban on movement of inter-state vehicles, he conspired to reach his hometown in a filmy style," a senior police officer was quoted as saying by UNI.

Cops catch up to the filmy stunt

They managed to cross all the police checkpoints from Jammu, giving the excuse of carrying a dead body. But their filmy idea was a bust when the police at Buffliaz intercepted and found no dead body inside. They were only a few kilometers away from the destination.

The cops notified of the miscreants stunt to the SHO Surankote and an order to arrest all four people was issued. The ambulance was seized and the police have registered a case against them all. Hakam Din, along with three other conspirators, has been sent to a government quarantine facility for 14 days.