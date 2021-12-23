An employee of the Roads and Buildings (R&B) Department of Jammu and Kashmir has shown his wife as his mother in the official documents to fraudulently get the family pension of his deceased father, who was also serving in the same department.

After detection of this fraud, Crime Branch Kashmir has produced a chargesheet against five persons including Executive Engineer R&B Division Pulwama for fraudulently preparing a fictitious family pension case in which daughter-in-law was shown as the wife of the deceased man.

As per Crime Branch Kashmir chargesheet in the case FIR No. 09/2017 under section 420, 468, 471, 120-B-RPC was submitted before Court of Special Mobile Magistrate, Pulwama against accused persons namely Fazi Begum, Abdul Rashid Laway, both residents of Lurgam Tral, Ali Mohammad Wani, the then Executive Engineer R&B Division Pulwama of government Housing Colony Bemina Srinagar, Harbajan Singh, the then Junior Assistant, of Baygund Tral, and Ayaz Mushtaq Bhat, the then Assistant Accounts Officer R & B Division Pulwama of Simnaniya Colony Karewa Kulgam.

Accused showed wife as his mother

The case was registered based on a complaint, alleging that Abdul Rashid Laway, an employee of R&B division Pulwama, has fraudulently prepared a fictitious family pension case of his father in favour of his wife in place of the actual claimant.

During the inquiry, it was revealed that the accused persons in furtherance of criminal conspiracy with the concerned officials of R&B division Pulwama resorted to falsification of documents and processed a family pension case in favour of the daughter-in-law of the deceased, who is the wife of the accused and reflected Fazi Begum as the wife of deceased Abdul Rahim Laway.

Based on false documents the family pension was settled by the competent authority and a huge amount was found to have been received as pension by the wife of the accused, as the actual claimant Janna, wife of deceased employees had expired before the death of Abdul Rahim Laway.

Case registered against the couple, other officials of R&B department

Subsequently, the act of omission and Commission on the part of accused persons prima facie disclosed the commission of an offence punishable U/S 420, 468, 471 RPC, and accordingly, the instant case was registered at Police Station Crime Branch Kashmir, and the investigation was set into motion.

"During the course of the investigation, it has been established that the accused persons in criminal conspiracy with each other prepared illegal pension case by preparing fake pension book, descriptive roll certificate and life certificate in favour of Fazi Begum, which caused loss of Rs. 9.5 lakhs to the state exchequer."