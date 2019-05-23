Live

As BJP is tipped to secure a comfortable majority in the Lok Sabha elections according to all the exit polls, in J&K they are predicted to win at least three out of the total six seats in the state. The National Conference and Congress who have forged a friendly alliance in the state are likely to win the rest of the three states. Interestingly, Former Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti whose party Peoples Democratic Party was in coalition with BJP last time is not likely to win any seat this time around.

There are six Lok Sabha seats in the state - Baramulla, Srinagar, Anantnag, Ladakh, Udhampaur and Jammu. Some of the prominent candidates who are in the fray include former Chief Ministers, Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, union minister, Jitendra Singh. Ladakh, Udhampur and Jammu Lok Sabha seats witnessed a good voter turnout of 72.49, 70.20 and 71.8 per cent respectively whereas Srinagar, Baramulla and Anantnag witnessed a turnout of 14.08, 34.2 and 8.8 per cent, respectively.

