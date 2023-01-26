Giving a loud and clear message to terrorists, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha on Thursday vowed to avenge killings of innocent people on the behest of neighouring country.

Addressing the Republic Day gathering at Moulana Azad Stadium in Jammu, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said that security agencies have launched the final assault on terrorism and its eco-system to ensure everlasting and sustainable peace in the Union Territory.

"Today, I bow to the brave soldiers of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army, and Central Security Forces, who displayed unmatched heroism and the spirit of sacrifice in defending the motherland", he said.

Giving a clear message to terrorists and their mentors sitting across the border, the LG asserted, "I want to tell those involved in the barbaric killings of innocents at the behest of the neighbouring country that we will avenge every drop of blood and tears".

"I assure the families who lost their loved ones that the entire nation stands with you and concrete measures will be taken to ensure that the families of our Bravehearts live a life of comfort and dignity", he promised.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha warned Pakistan in the aftermath of the gruesome terror attack in Dangri village of Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on first day of the year 2023 in which seven civilians including two minors were killed.

Anti-terror operations intensified in J&K

The Lieutenant Governor said that the sustained efforts of security agencies have resulted in a marked decrease in terrorist incidents in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The security grid has been strengthened and anti-terror operations have been intensified through direct attacks on the ecosystem that supports and finances terror", he informed.

He further said that last year, 180 terrorists were neutralized, or there has been a corresponding reduction of 55% in civilian killings and 58% in the martyrdom of security forces.

"The promotion process of gazetted and non-gazetted cadres of the Jammu and Kashmir Police force has been streamlined and the promotion of officers of the J&K Prosecution Cadre which was pending for 10 years has been approved", he informed.

The Compassionate appointment of the next of kin of 200 martyrs was approved during the last year. Two 100-bedded hospital facilities are being constructed to look after the health of families of martyrs and ex-servicemen and Rs. 50 crore has been distributed for the welfare of the families of police and para-military forces.

Govt involves Panchayats to make J&K free from drugs

While asserting that a befitting reply is being given to narco-terrorists and seizures and arrests in narco-terror cases have increased, the LG said that during the "Back to Village Programme", a drug-free Jammu and Kashmir campaign was organized in several identified Panchayats.

"Those profiting from this vile business of death are to be blamed than those caught in the grip of drugs and the administration is determined to rehabilitate addicted youth", he said.