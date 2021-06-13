J&K LG visits slain BJP leader's family; sanctions ₹40 lakh ex-gratia for kin [details]

A shocking tragedy struck J&K this month when terrorists shot to kill BJP Municipal Councillor Rakesh Pandita Tral Payeen of South Kashmir on June 2. It was later revealed that the terrorists behind the assassination of Pandita belonged to People's Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF), a front for the PAK-sponsored Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT) terrorist group. The J&K police have questioned 20 people in connection to the killing, but formal arrests are yet to be made. Amidst all this, J&K lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha visited the family of the slain BJP leader on Saturday.

Sinha, upon his visit, sanctioned an ex-gratia amount of Rs 40 lakh for the kin while assuring the bereaved family that the terrorists involved in the dreadful attack would be brought to justice soon. The lieutenant governor also said the entire administration stood by the family at the time of grief.

Sinha said a high-level investigation has been initiated to nab the terrorists and assured of stringent action against them. "The terrorists involved in this heinous act of violence will be brought to justice soon," Sinha said.

How was Rakesh Pandita killed?

BJP leader was shot dead by three unidentified terrorists late on Wednesday. Rakesh Pandita, Municipal Councillor of Tral town, was visiting his friend Mushtaq Bhat when he was attacked in Tral Payeen of South Kashmir. Three unidentified terrorists opened fire outside the BJP leader's house.

The terrorist organisation People's Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF) has claimed responsibility for the killing. In a statement to local media, PAFF accused Pandita, a BJP leader, of creating a "network of informers, drug traffickers and immoral activities". The PAFF said it was "keeping an eye on the activities of these forces".

It is also believed that organisations such as The Resistance Front (TRF) and the People's Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF) are essentially cyber cells of the LeT whose sole aims are to create havoc and generate communal disharmony in Jammu and Kashmir.

The killing of Rakesh Pandita comes over two months after terrorists attacked Sopore Municipal Councillor on March 29 and killed two BJP councillors. Last year in June, a Congress Sarpanch Ajay Pandita was shot dead in Larkipora in Anantnag district. A month later in July, a BJP leader Wasim Bari was killed along with his father and brother in Bandipura.