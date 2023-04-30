Cautioning people against the evil designs of the neighbouring country to push the younger generation of the Union Territory into the menace of drug addiction, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha on Friday sought the support of every section of the society to take the fight against narco-terrorism to the logical conclusion.

In an obvious reference to Pakistan for supporting terrorism, Lieutenant Governor mentioned that it was an open secret that the neighbouring was trying to spoil the younger generation by exporting narcotics.

"For years together the neighbouring country has been exporting bloodshed and destruction through terrorism and now they are trying to target our younger generation through narco-terrorism", he said, adding, "It is part of the international conspiracy to push our younger lot into drug addiction".

"I am glad that people of J&K in general and youth in particular, have realized the nefarious designs of the neighbouring country", he said.

He exuded confidence that collective efforts will eliminate narco-terrorism unleashed by the neighbouring country in the Union Territory.

Emphasizes collective efforts to fight the drug menace

The Lieutenant Governor said people from different walks of life have come together to fight the drug menace.

He pointed out that the youngsters of Jammu and Kashmir have stood up against drug abuse. "I am confident that our collective efforts will eliminate the narco-terrorism unleashed by the neighbouring country and lead the way for realizing the goals of building a drug-free Jammu and Kashmir," Sinha said, referring to Pakistan.

Sinha was addressing a gathering before flagging off a marathon here to mark the 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Mann Ki Baat" radio broadcast.

100 marathons were organised today across J&K to celebrate the 100th episode of "Mann Ki Baat" and raise awareness and strengthen action and cooperation against drug abuse and drug trafficking.

The Lt Governor expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for inspiring the youth of the country through Mann Ki Baat to overcome challenges and set ambitious goal in life.

"India's greatest strength is its unity in diversity. Through 'Mann Ki Baat' programmePrime Minister has inspired the people to take pride in their heritage and acknowledged the remarkable contribution of scientists, teachers, litterateurs, and artists in raising India's stature in the world," said the Lt Governor.