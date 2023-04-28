A day after arresting a man for providing shelter to terrorists, Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday claimed to have busted a module involved in providing logistic support to perpetrators of the Poonch attack.

"Terrorists executed the Poonch attack with the active support of some locals", Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said while interacting with media persons in the Darhal area of Rajouri district.

The DGP revealed that half a dozen locals including family members of Nasir Ahmed have been arrested by the police for providing all logistics to the terrorists involved in the Poonch attack.

Six locals have been arrested for sheltering the terrorists before they carried out the attack on an army vehicle using explosives and weapons.

The DGP said the Poonch attack was a well-planned one and executed by three to five terrorists. "With the help of locals, terrorists conducted a recce of the area to understand the terrain and ultimately selected a particular spot for the attack", he said.

The DGP said a module of six persons involved in supporting terrorists was busted. The module was involved in providing weapons, ammunition, and explosives to the terrorists besides shelter and food and guided them from one to another place.

200 suspects questioned after April 20 attack

Reports said that over 200 people have been questioned till now and the operation to neutralize the terrorists involved in the attack is on. "We are getting clues during questioning. We are working on that," the DGP said. Nasir's family provided all support to terrorists.

The DGP said that Nasir Ahmed's family not only provided shelter to terrorists for two months but food and logistics with the help of other locals.

"Explosive dropped by a Pakistan-controlled drone near the Line of Control (LoC) was picked up by Nasir Ahmed's family members from the spot and later handed over to the terrorists.

The DGP further said that weapons and explosives were dropped through drones from across the LoC. He added that security forces are identifying more local support.

Nisar was an active terrorist in the 1990s

Giving details about Nisar Ahmed, who was arrested on Thursday, the DGP said that Ahmed has been a terrorist for a long time.

"In the 1990s he worked was associated with a Pakistan Lashkar-e-Toiba commander. He was under ont radar of intelligence agencies and was picked by forces two to three times in the past for interrogation. He was on the list of suspects and was picked this time too", the DGP said.

During interrogation, he confessed his and his family's involvement in the Poonch terror attack.