Amid reports that authorities of Jammu and Kashmir have suggested Congress leadership to curtail the foot march of Rahul Gandhi due to security reasons, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday said all necessary security arrangements have been made for the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The march entered Kashmir on Thursday and will culminate with a rally in Srinagar on January 30.

"There will be no problem from the security point of view for the Yatra. All security arrangements have been made," Sinha told reporters after laying the foundation stone of a mega housing project for Kashmir migrant employees under the Prime Minister's package at Zewan, 12 km from Srinagar.

On Wednesday, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that Rahul Gandhi may curtail the distance on foot during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir due to security reasons. He said that there will be no compromise on security.

"Rahul Gandhi would undertake Padyatra in Jammu and Kashmir but there would be no compromise with security. We are having a consultation with the state authorities regarding the security and maybe the distance on foot could be curtailed," Ramesh said.

No input of threat to Yatra: DGP

Earlier Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said that there were no threat inputs to the upcoming Yatra. The DGP, however, said that all security measures have been taken when it reaches the Union Territory.

"The Yatra will be in Kashmir for three to four days. We discussed this in the security review meeting. We have discussed the arrangements at the range level and the district level. Whatever security measures need to be taken, they will be taken," Singh told reporters at Srinagar on Wednesday.

Replying to a question regarding threat input about the Yatra, the DGP said, "There is no such input." To a question on whether the Yatra will be allowed on foot, he replied that it will be regulated in such a manner that people do not face any inconvenience.

LG lays the foundation stone of transit accommodation for PM package employees

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha laid the foundation stone of transit accommodation for Prime Minister Package Employees at Zewan, Srinagar today.

The housing colony, under PMDP, is being constructed on 113 Kanals of land by R&B Department. It will have 39 blocks comprising 936 flats.

The Lt Governor interacted with officials at the site and laid emphasis on the timely completion of the project. He said the maximum PM Package employees are based in Srinagar and with the creation of this facility, their housing problem will be solved.

Earlier in the month of December, the Lt Governor conducted an on-site inspection and took a first-hand appraisal of the ongoing construction work of transit Accommodations for PM Package employees at Baramulla and Bandipora.