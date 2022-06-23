Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha on Thursday reviewed the security arrangements and preparations for Amarnath Yatra at Unified Command Meeting in Srinagar today. The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary and senior security officers from the Home Department, J&K Police, Army, Intelligence Agencies, CRPF, BSF, and others.

The officers apprised the Lieutenant Governor about the overall security situation while threadbare discussions were held on various arrangements related to the Yatra.

Detailed plans for telecom connectivity, health care, fire safety, electricity and water supply, weather forecasting, langar management, sanitation, lodging, and disaster management were reviewed by the Lieutenant Governor.

The Lieutenant Governor also reviewed the detailed plans for all basic necessities including the security arrangements that have been put in place by J&K Police in tandem with Army and Central Armed Police Forces for all the Yatris and the service providers.

The Lt Governor expressed satisfaction over the arrangements put in place by Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board (SASB) and other departments for the smooth and peaceful conduct of the annual Amarnath Yatra, which will start on 30th June.

"The government is committed to providing the best facilities for Yatris. The improvements have been made in the arrangements as compared to the previous years. All necessary facilities including traffic management, health, communication, and water sanitation are in place. We are aware of the high altitude-related issues and the adequate number of oxygen cylinders, medical beds, emergency responders, doctors, and nursing staff has been deployed to deal with any emergency," Lt Governor said.

CEO, Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board also briefed the meeting about services to facilitate the Yatris and do's and don'ts for Yatris during the holy pilgrimage.

ADG BSF visits Jammu borders to review security.

Amid intelligence inputs regarding the dropping of arms through drones, Additional Director General (ADG), (Western Command) of Border Security Force (BSF) P V Ramasastry on Thursday visited the Jammu border and reviewed the security scenario.

Forces are already on high alert amid reports that terrorists may try to disturb Amarnath Yatra, which commences on June 30.

The spokesman of the BSF said ADG visited Jammu Frontier for two days to review preparations for the Shri Amarnath Yatra. ADG along with DK Boora, Inspector General (IG) BSF Jammu visited areas of Samba and Kashmir where he took stock of the security situation and operational preparedness of field formations.

Sh PV Ramasastry,IPS,ADG (WC) visited Jammu Ftr for two days to review preparations of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra. ADG along with Sh DK Boora,IG @bsf_jammu also visited Samba/Kathua borders where he took stock of the security situation & operational preparedness of field formations. pic.twitter.com/rRJO8tHJwe — BSF JAMMU (@bsf_jammu) June 23, 2022

The ADG also chaired a security review meeting at Frontier Headquarter BSF Paloura Camp, where he was briefed by D K Boora.

The spokesperson further added that special emphasis was given to the cross-border tunnel and drone threats posed by Pakistan drones abetting the smuggling of weapons and narcotics from across the border to the Indian Territory.

During the visit, ADG also interacted with Jawans and praised the troops for displaying alertness which shows their devotion and dedication to performing duties in this challenging scenario.