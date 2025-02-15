In a significant crackdown on terror infiltration within government ranks, the Jammu & Kashmir administration has dismissed three employees for allegedly aiding terrorist groups. The action, taken under Article 311(2)(c) of the Constitution, underscores the government's zero-tolerance approach towards internal threats compromising national security.

Investigations revealed that the three government employees, each entrusted with public service, were instead working for terror outfits, passing sensitive information, aiding attacks, and radicalizing youth.

Firdous Ahmad Bhat (Constable, J&K Police): Once a protector of public safety, Bhat allegedly operated as an overground worker for Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT). Authorities suspect him of providing classified intelligence, facilitating terror strikes against security forces, and guiding militants to target civilians, including tourists.

Nisar Ahmad Khan (Orderly, Forest Department): Tasked with safeguarding natural resources, Khan allegedly acted as a Hizbul Mujahideen informant, supporting attacks and inciting violent protests. He had been arrested previously but was released due to lack of evidence and witness intimidation.

Mohammad Ashraf Bhat (Teacher, Education Department): A Rehbar-e-Taleem teacher, Ashraf is accused of using his position to radicalize students, raise terror funds, and issue threat letters on behalf of LeT.

Thdis orders, approved by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, were executed under Article 311(2)(c), which allows termination without an inquiry if it is deemed necessary in the interest of state security. This rare constitutional provision has been invoked in select cases involving employees with proven terror affiliations.

Removing compromised officials ensures that public servants uphold their duty rather than undermine national security. The involvement of government employees in terror activities highlights the risks of internal sabotage, making such crackdowns critical for counterterror operations.

Ensuring integrity within key sectors like law enforcement, education, and environmental protection is essential for societal stability. The dismissals come at a time when the Union Territory is striving for sustained peace. By taking firm action against those accused of aiding terrorism, the government is sending a clear message: betrayal from within will not be tolerated.