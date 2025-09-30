J&K LG Manoj Sinha pays obeisance at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, prays for peace & prosperity

J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha paid his obeisance at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine on Tuesday, praying for peace and prosperity in the country and the UT.

"Heartfelt greetings to all on the sacred festival of Maha Ashtami. Today, at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Temple, performed worship and rituals and prayed for the happiness, peace, prosperity, and good health of all citizens", the LG said in a post on his X handle..

On day eight of the auspicious nine-day festival of Navratri, devotees of Maa Durga worship Maa Mahagauri.

Navratri, being observed from September 22 to October 1, is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga and holds a special significance at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine.

The pilgrimage to the cave shrine in the Trikuta hills of Reasi district is going on smoothly, and over 1.35 lakh devotees have performed the Yatra during this Navratri.

Chants of "Jai Mata Di" and bhajans echo throughout the Katra base camp of Mata Vaishno Devi and the route as devotees continue to arrive in the town from across the country and abroad to seek the deity's blessings.

The base camp, the route and the Bhawan housing the temple of Mata Vaishno Devi are dazzling with lights and flower-decked decorations.

The spiritual purity and traditional gaiety resonating during the Navratri are soul-soothing.

A multi-tier security grid involving the police, CRPF, paramilitary forces, and quick-response teams is in place throughout the festival, officials said.

The pilgrimage to the revered shrine resumed on September 17 after being suspended for 22 days due to a devastating landslide along the track caused by torrential rains on August 26, which resulted in the death of 34 people and injuries to 20 others.