More than one-third of the famous Dal Lake in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar city has been rejuvenated, and the area of the Lake has grown to 20.3 sq km during the last five years, L-G Manoj Sinha said on Sunday.

The L-G on Sunday joined the cleanliness campaign in the Dal Lake during which weeds and unwanted aquatic grasses were removed.

The L-G posted on X, "As part of Sewa Parv, joined Dal Lake Cleanliness Drive. During the last five years, work for the preservation of Dal-Nigeen Lake and in the catchment area has been undertaken in a mission mode. Dal Lake is cleaner and attracting large numbers of domestic and international visitors.

"More than one-third of Lake has been rejuvenated, and vast areas were cleared of Lilies, and an open expanse of Dal Lake has been increased for the first time to more than 20.3 sq km. I called upon citizens to preserve lakes, rivers and other water bodies through community involvement," his post read.

Known as the natural lungs of Srinagar city, which is home to over 1.26 million people, the Dal Lake is its main tourist attraction and a water body that sustains aquatic life and the livelihood of thousands of people.

It is an urban lake, the second largest lake in Jammu and Kashmir and the most visited place in Srinagar by tourists and locals. It is integral to tourism and recreation in the Kashmir Valley and is variously known as the 'Lake of Flowers', 'Jewel in the crown of Kashmir' or 'Srinagar's Jewel'.

The lake is also an important source for commercial operations in fishing and water plant harvesting. The shoreline of the lake, about 15.5 kms long, is encompassed by a boulevard lined with Mughal gardens, parks, houseboats and hotels.

Scenic views of the lake can be witnessed from the shoreline, Mughal gardens, such as Shalimar Bagh and Nishat Bagh, built during the reign of Mughal Emperor Jahangir and from houseboats cruising along the lake in the colourful Shikaras.

During the winter season, the temperature can sometimes reach as low as minus 11 degrees Celsius, freezing the lake. The lake covers an area of 18 square kilometres and is part of a natural wetland which covers 21.1 square kilometres, including its floating gardens.

The floating gardens, known as "Raad" in Kashmiri, blossom with lotus flowers during July and August. The wetland is divided by causeways into four basins: Gagribal, Lokut Dal, Bod Dal and Nigeen (although Nigeen is also considered as an independent lake).

Lokut Dal and Bod Dal each have an island in the centre, known as Rupa Lank (or Char Chinari) and Sona Lank, respectively.

At present, the Dal and the Mughal gardens on its periphery are undergoing intensive restoration measures to fully address the serious eutrophication problems experienced by the lake.

The union government is making massive investments of approximately Rs 11 billion to restore the lake to its original splendour.

(With inputs from IANS)