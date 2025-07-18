Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has ordered the establishment of the Sainik Sahayta Kendra (SSK) to facilitate the redressal of civilian grievances faced by soldiers of the Indian Armed Forces and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) posted in the Union Territory, as well as those who hail from Jammu & Kashmir but are currently serving in other parts of the country.

This marks the first such institutional mechanism in Jammu and Kashmir dedicated specifically to addressing the civilian concerns of serving soldiers.

The Sainik Sahayta Kendra is a dedicated institutional platform to assist with and resolve civilian-related grievances of serving personnel from the Armed Forces and CAPFs. The Kendra has been constituted under Government Order No. 933-JK(GAD) of 2025 dated 17.07.2025, and aims to provide systematic grievance redressal support to soldiers either posted in J&K or originally from the UT and currently serving elsewhere in the country.

Single-Window Platform for Soldiers' Grievances

Functioning as a Soldiers' Assistance and Liaison Cell, the Kendra will serve as a single-window platform for receiving, assessing, and facilitating the resolution of grievances submitted by soldiers.

It will also coordinate appointments with concerned civil or police officials at the district level, follow up on pending matters, maintain a performance dashboard for monitoring, and submit quarterly performance reports to the Lieutenant Governor. The Kendra will commence operations immediately from its offices at the Civil Secretariat in both Jammu and Srinagar.

To support the functioning of the LGSSK, the Information Technology Department will provide two officials each in Jammu and Srinagar, proficient in data entry, case tracking, file maintenance, and communication, along with the necessary computer systems and allied hardware. The Estates Department has been directed to provide suitable accommodation for the Kendra at both Secretariat locations.

Furthermore, for the operationalization of the Kendra, the following officers have been nominated in addition to their existing duties:

Prasanna Ramaswamy G, Secretary to the Government, Tribal Affairs Department

Aflaq Ahmad, Under Secretary to the Government, Revenue Department

Abhimanyu Singh, Manager-cum-Protocol Officer at the Resident Commission, J&K Government, New Delhi

The establishment of the Lieutenant Governor's Sainik Sahayta Kendra reaffirms the UT Administration's commitment to upholding the welfare and dignity of serving soldiers by ensuring timely and structured redressal of their civilian concerns through an institutional platform.