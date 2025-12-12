Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday said that the abrogation of Article 370 has brought dynamic changes in Jammu and Kashmir, adding that terrorists, separatists, and their patrons are no longer given government jobs but are instead being identified and given the harshest punishment for their deeds. He was speaking at a function where he handed over appointment letters to 41 Next of Kin (NoKs) of terrorism victims from the Jammu division.

Appointment letters were also handed over to 22 beneficiaries under age-relaxation cases and 19 wards of J&K Police martyrs under the Compassionate Appointment Rules (SRO-43) and the Rehabilitation Assistance Scheme (RAS).

Earlier, on July 28, 2025, the Lieutenant Governor had handed over appointment letters to 94 NoKs of terror victims from the Jammu division. With Thursday's event, relief has now been extended to 135 terror victim families from the region who were denied justice for decades.

The families of terror victims spoke fearlessly, recounting decades of suffering and exposing Pakistan-sponsored terrorism and the role of local sympathizers.

In his address, the Lieutenant Governor paid homage to civilian martyrs and expressed solidarity with affected families.

"Terror victim families were left to struggle in silence for decades. Justice was denied to them. Their deep scars were never healed. Such families are now being recognised, respected, and rehabilitated. Jobs for the real victims of terror and true martyrs reflect the commitment that the nation stands with them through concrete action," he said.

The Lieutenant Governor reiterated his commitment to restoring dignity and economic security to families that have paid the highest price.

"Our mission is to bring meaningful change to the lives of those families who were deliberately deprived of justice, so they can contribute to society's overall progress and nation-building. With government job appointment letters to 41 terror victim families, 22 age-relaxation cases, and 19 wards of J&K Police martyrs, we have fulfilled our commitment," he said.

He narrated the heartrending story of Naseeb Singh, whose father, Dharam Singh, and four others from Kotranka, Rajouri, were brutally killed by terrorists on June 28, 2005. For 20 years, the family lived in misery, fear, and insecurity. "Their dark days have ended. It is a new dawn of hope for the family," he said.

He also recalled the killing of Akhtar Hussain, a resident of Reasi, who was shot dead by terrorists on July 13, 2005, leaving his family in hardship for two decades.

Similarly, he recounted the November 15, 2004, murder of SPO Sanjeet Kumar and his friend by terrorists in Balan Tundwa, Kishtwar, while preparing for a neighbour's wedding. "These families carried the weight of unspeakable grief. This new beginning will help them rebuild their lives with dignity," he said.

Handed over appointment letters to 41 Next of Kins (NoKs) of victims of terrorism of Jammu Division.

The Lieutenant Governor asserted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, the administration is dismantling the terror ecosystem.

"We have not bought peace but established peace. The days of misgovernance are over. Terrorists, separatists, and their patrons are not given government jobs; instead, they are being identified and given the harshest punishment," he said.

He warned that certain elements from the "dying terror ecosystem" are attempting to spread misinformation and negative narratives against the country, adding that stringent action will be taken against such forces under the established legal framework.

"Those who fan separatism and threaten national unity will face action as per the law," he said.

The Lieutenant Governor also appealed to all sections of society to contribute selflessly to the Mahayagya of development in Jammu and Kashmir.

DGP Nalin Prabhat; Principal Secretary (Home) Chandraker Bharti; Commissioner Secretary (GAD) M. Raju; Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar; IGP Jammu Bhim Sen Tuti; Deputy Commissioners of various districts; senior officials; and families of terrorism victims were present.