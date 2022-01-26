In a thoughtful gesture on behalf of the J&K government led by LG Manoj Sinha, the administration announced the conferment of the Jammu and Kashmir Government Awards 2022 on the eve of Republic Day. These awards are conferred annually in recognition of meritorious service and contributions in various fields. During the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, the selfless contributions of the healthcare workers didn't go without notice. Now, the J&K government is paying rich tribute to the frontline healthcare workers who sacrificed their lives in the service of the people.

Announcing the grant of J&K Government Awards for meritorious public service to frontline healthcare workers, Manoj Sinha posthumously awarded four frontline workers who sacrificed their lives during the pandemic. The government has conferred the awards upon:

Dr Mohd Ashraf Mir, Medical Officer, District Hospital, Pulwama Bashir Ahmed Magrey, Sup, Pharmacist, S/o Mohammed Shaban Magrey, Ashmuqam Ratna Devi, Assistant Matron, Government Medical College, Jammu Adbul Hamid, Class-IV, Government Medical College, Jammu

J&K Government Awards 2022

Besides meritorious public service, the J&K Government Awards 2022 were conferred upon awardees for their outstanding contributions in the fields of Literature, performing Art, excellence in Art & Crafts, Social Reforms and Empowerment, Lifetime Achievement in any other field, Award for Outstanding Sports Persons, Outstanding Media Persons and Outstanding Industrial Entrepreneurship. Below are the awardees of the state awards this year:

Meritorious Public Service

Dr. Jatinder Khajuria, Registrar, Cluster University, Jammu Shadi Lal Pandita, Director General (Codes), Finance Department

Literature

Poetess Naseem Shafaie Pahari writer K.D. Maini Writer and pot Satish Vimal

Performing Arts

Ramalo Ram, a Dogri Singer and dancer Waqar Mohammad Khan, a singer

Arts and Crafts

S Inder Singh, Chairman, Himalayan Heritage Museum Arifa Jan

Social reforms and empowerment

Jasbir Singh founder of Pritam Spiritual Foundation Samiullah Wani of NGO "SHE HOPE"

Lifetime Achievement Award

Late H.L. Maini, retired Chief Engineer for crucial development works at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Late Sarwanand Kaul Premi for lifetime service of mankind

Outstanding mediaperson

Tariq Ahmad Bhat of ANN News Pradeep Dutta, Bureau Chief, Times Now, Jammu

Industrial Entrepreneurship