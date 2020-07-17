A massive landslide hit Bonibagh area of Kangan along the Srinagar-Leh highway in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Friday, July 17 causing immense damage to a residential house and 20 shops in the market area.

The traffic was suspended as the landslide blocked the Srinagar-Leh highway. No casualties have been reported so far.

Traffic halted at Srinagar-Leh highway, rescue operations underway

According to a local news agency, officials told the that the landslide occurred on Srinagar-Leh highway at Bonibagh Kangan, six km from the main market, thus blocking the road and damaging a residential house and 20 shops. Several trees were also destroyed due to the landslide.

The SDM Kangan, SDPO Kangan, SHO Kangan reached the spot and are assessing the damage caused. The owner of the damaged house was identified as Ghulam Hassan Mir, son of Ghulam Muhammad Mir of Banibagh area of Kangan.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Kangan, Hakim Tanvir told local agencies, "There has been no loss of life in the landslide, men and machinery have been pressed into service to clear the debris. The road will be reopened shortly," he added.