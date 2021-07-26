The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has revoked the suspension order of Civil Judge Imtiyaz Ahmad Lone, who was suspended by the Court earlier after a written complaint was filed against him by the Bar Association, Uri.

Imtiyaz Ahmad Lone, who was serving as sub-judge Uri, was suspended on December 31, 2020, after Bar Association leveled serious charges against him. After his suspension, the sub-judge has been attached with the office of Registrar Judicial, Srinagar Wing of the High Court.

Suspension revoked on humanitarian grounds

As per the order, the suspension was revoked on humanitarian grounds, considering serious health issues being faced by Imtiyaz Ahmad Lone. An order, in this regard, was issued by the Registrar General of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh Jawad Ahmed on Friday.

"The Hon'ble Full Court, after taking into account the serious ailment of Shri Imtiyaz Ahmed Lone, the then Civil Judge (Senior Division)/ Sub-Judge, Uri and purely on humanitarian ground, has been pleased to revoke the suspension order of the officer," the order reads.

Lone would be reinstated with immediate effect and shall be paid full salary from the date of his reinstatement. During the period of suspension, the sub-judge was getting sustenance allowance as admissible under rules.

On reinstatement, the judge has been posted at Srinagar Wing of the High Court against the Leave Reserve post of Civil Judge (Senior Judge).

Full Court had passed a resolution to suspend Lone

The decision to suspend Imtiyaz Ahmed Lone was taken at a Full Court resolution passed on December 31, 2020, after a complaint was lodged against Lone by the Bar Association a few days before his suspension.

"Consequent, upon the Full Court resolution dated 31-12-2020, a regular inquiry is initiated against Imtiyaz Ahmad Lone, Sub-Judge Uri and pending such inquiry, he is placed under suspension with immediate effect and is attached with the office of the Registrar Judicial, Srinagar Wing of the High Court," stated the order, passed by the Registrar General of J&K High Court, issued on December 31, 2020.

The president of the Bar association, Uri, Shamim Ahmad Chalkoo had confirmed that a complaint was lodged against Lone by the Bar Association.

A preliminary inquiry was initiated against Lone by the Principal District and Sessions Judge, Baramulla. The report pursuant to that inquiry was forwarded to the High Court after which the High Court had decided to place him under suspension.