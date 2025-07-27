Within days of her nomination as Competition Director for the upcoming first Khelo India Water Sports Games, Bilquis Mir — India's trailblazer in water sports — won a three-year-long legal battle after the Jammu and Kashmir High Court directed the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to quash the FIR registered against her.

While directing the ACB to quash the FIR against Bilquis Mir, the international canoeing star, the Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court described the case as a witch-hunt by vested interests to harass the renowned sportswoman from the Union Territory.

Justice Sanjay Dhar quashed the FIR, stating that the continuation of criminal proceedings against her under these circumstances would amount to an abuse of the process of law.

The Court observed that even if the allegations made in the FIR and the material collected by the investigating agency were accepted as true, they still did not establish any offence against the petitioner.

"Thus, this is a fit case where this Court should exercise its powers under Section 528 of the BNSS to quash the impugned FIR and the proceedings emanating therefrom so as to secure the ends of justice," the Court further observed.

While examining the case diary, the Court expressed concern over the probe agency's attempt to scrutinize whether Mir's answer scripts in her graduation examination had been properly evaluated by examiners.

"This attitude of the respondent clearly smacks of wreaking vengeance upon the petitioner. The present case appears to be nothing but a witch-hunt launched against the petitioner by vested interests," Justice Dhar remarked.

Mir Nominated as Competition Director for first Khelo India Water Sports Games

Bilquis Mir, India's pioneer in water sports and the country's first woman Olympic jury member (Paris 2024), has recently been nominated as the Competition Director for the inaugural Khelo India Water Sports Games, scheduled to be held in Srinagar from August 21 to 23, 2025.

Earlier, Bilquis Mir made history by becoming the first Indian to be appointed as a jury member at the 33rd Summer Olympics, held in Paris, France, from July 26 to August 11, 2024. She is also the first Indian woman to serve as a jury member at the Olympic Games. Prior to this, she served as a jury member at the 19th Asian Games held in Hangzhou, China, in 2023.

Bilquis Mir began her journey as a canoeist on Dal Lake, Srinagar, in 1998. She competed in national events for 12 years, representing Jammu and Kashmir, and also represented India at world championships.

Later, she transitioned into coaching and led the Indian women's team for over a decade, contributing significantly to the growth and visibility of water sports in the country.