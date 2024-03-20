The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday filed two chargesheets against 15 accused in the Court of Special Judge, CBI Cases, Srinagar in an ongoing investigation of a case related to the issuance of a large number of Fire Arms licenses in J&K to ineligible persons in violation of Rules during the period 2012-16.

The case was registered by CBI in 2018 on the request of the then State Government of Jammu & Kashmir and further notification of DoPT, Govt of India, transferring to CBI investigation of FIR No.18 of 2018 dated 17.05.2018 registered in Vigilance Organisation Kashmir (VOK). The matter pertains to the issuance of a large number of arms licenses to ineligible persons without due process during the period from 2012 to 2016.

Accused including ex-DM of Kupwara

According to the spokesperson of the CBI, one of the charge sheets was filed under various sections of RPC, PC Act, and Arms Act against 10 accused including the then District Magistrate, Kupwara, four gun house dealers, and middleman while another charge sheet was filed under similar sections against the then ADM, Kupwara and four others including gun house dealer and middlemen for issuance of large number of such licenses to ineligible persons.

Investigation disclosed the nexus of the Licensing Authority/District Magistrate with middlemen and other gun house dealers. In furtherance of the criminal conspiracy, the gun house dealers lured the defense personnel posted at far away places in the country and got their arms license illegally issued from district Kupwara, despite those personnel neither being resident of the State nor posted in the district, without police verification. Alleged illegal gratification per license was sought and collected by the gun house dealers and middlemen.

"Issuance of a large number of arms licenses in a bordering district like Kupwara in an illegal manner to ineligible persons is a matter of grave concern and poses a serious threat to law and order and public safety", a CBI spokesperson said.

"The public is reminded that the above findings are based on the investigation done by CBI and evidence collected by it. Under Indian Law, the accused are presumed to be innocent till their guilt is finally established after a fair trial", the spokesperson further said.

ED filed PC under PMLA against 21 persons in February

On February 13, the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) had filed a Prosecution Complaint (PC) under the provisions of the Prevention of Money-laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 against 21 accused persons in the infamous fake gun license scam of Jammu and Kashmir.

The PC was filed against 21 persons including the then Arms License Authorities (DM/ADMs) – Rajeev Ranjan(IAS) and Itrat Hussain Rafiqui, judicial clerks, other officials of the office of Deputy Magistrate, Kupwara and gun house dealers, agents, and middlemen including Rahul Grover, Syed Addel Hussain Shah, and Syed Akeel Shah before the Special Court (PMLA), Jammu in a case related to illegal issuance of a large number of arms licenses. The Special Court has taken cognizance of the PC on 12.02.2024.

The Enforcement Directorate initiated an investigation on the basis of various FIRs registered by the Anti-Terrorist Squad, Special Operations Group, Jaipur, Rajasthan Police, and Central Bureau of Investigation, Chandigarh under various sections of IPC, 1860 and Arms Act.

Scandal exposed by Rajasthan ATS, Madhya Pradesh Police

As reported earlier the Rajasthan Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) and Madhya Pradesh Police had unearthed the scam in 2017 and had arrested over 50 people for their alleged involvement in the illegal issuance of arms licenses. According to Rajasthan ATS, over 3,000 permits were granted allegedly in the names of Army personnel.

Rajasthan ATS and Madhya Pradesh Police had found that at least 40,000 licenses were issued in J&K and a majority of them were found to be fake by investigators of both states.

Based on the findings of Rajasthan ATS and Madhya Pradesh Police, the then Governor of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, N N Vohra had handed over the matter to CBI for a thorough probe.

After taking over the case, the CBI had carried out searches at 17 places including the premises of two senior IAS officers in Jammu and Kashmir in 2019.

After conducting raids, CBI had arrested two former District Magistrates of Kupwara -- Kumar Rajiv Ranjan and Itrit Hussain Rafiqui -- for issuing gun licenses "fraudulently and illegally in lieu of monetary consideration" during their respective tenures.