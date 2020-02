Grenade attack on security personnel took place on Sunday, February in Jammu and Kashmir's Lal Chowk. A grenade was lobbed upon the deployed troops of C/171 Bn CRPF at at Pratap Park, Lal Chowk in Srinagar.

According to Kashmir Zone Police, two civilians & two security force personnel sustained injuries. Initial reports suggest that two jawans and two civilians have been injured.

(More details awaited)