While giving the final and last opportunity to its employees to submit their Annual Property Returns (APRs) for the year 2021, Jammu and Kashmir government has warned that action will be taken against those who failed to submit the same in the stipulated time.

"The failure/non-submission of the property returns by the government employees invites a punitive action under the provisions of the J&K Public Men and Public Servants Declaration of Assets Act and Rules made thereunder. Further, the defaulting employees shall be guilty of committing criminal misconduct under the Prevention of Corruption Act and shall be punishable under the said Act", reads a circular issued by Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday.

Moreover, non-submission of the property returns will result in denial of the vigilance clearance of such employees, it stated.

Final notice to defaulting employees

The J&K Government has granted a last and final opportunity to its employees to submit their Annual Property Returns (APRs) for the year 2021.

In a fresh notification, the General Administration Department (GAD) of the J&K government mentioned that those employees which have failed to submit their APRs within the stipulated timeline, are given a last and final opportunity to submit the same through online mode on the Property Returns System (PRS) portal with effect from 22-03-2022 to 28-03-2022.

"All those employees who had registered themselves on the portal but not submitted their property returns must submit the same, besides, the unregistered employees shall get themselves registered on the Portal and subsequently submit their property returns, during this period," the notification read.

Deadline extended twice to submit APRs

The deadline to submit APRs was extended twice during the last two months.

Earlier employees were asked to file their property returns for the year 2021 up to 31-01-2022, however, the last date for submission of property returns through online mode was extended up to 15-02-2022. But despite the extension in date of submission, many employees failed to submit their property returns.

"Despite extension in the date of submission of property returns, however, it has been observed that various employees have failed to submit their property returns and have thus made default in this mandatory process. It has also been observed that various employees have registered themselves on the portal but not submitted their property returns, thus they too have caused a default in the submission of their details," reads the order.