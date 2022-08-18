The Government of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday ordered transfer and posting of three IAS officers and one IRS officer with immediate effect. Dr. Piyush Singla, IAS, Bhupinder Kumar, IAS, Rahul Sharma, IAS, and Alok Kumar, IRS, have been given new posts in the interest of the administration.

Dr Piyush Singla, IAS, Deputy Commissioner, Anantnag is now the Administrative Secretary, General Administration Department. Similarly, Bhupinder Kumar, IAS, J&K's Transport Commissioner, is posted as Administrative Secretary, Health & Medical Education Department; and Rahul Sharma, IAS, Secretary in the General Administration Department, gets Bhupinder Kumar's post as the Transport Commissioner, J&K.

New posting for IRS officer Alok Kumar

Furthermore, Alok Kumar, IRS, Principal Secretary to the Government, Youth, and Services & Sports Department is transferred and posted as Principal Secretary to the Government, School Education Department.

"In the interest of administration, Mr. Alok Kumar, IRS, Principal Secretary to the Government, Youth, Services &Sports Department is posted as Principal Secretary to the Government, School Education Department. He shall also hold the charge of Estates Department," the order copy read.

The new order comes only months after a major administrative rejig in May, in which the UT government had ordered transfers of 33 civil officers including Divisional Commissioner Jammu and seven Deputy Commissioners. Two Additional Chief Secretaries and over a dozen administrative secretaries were also transferred at the time.