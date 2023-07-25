The Jammu and Kashmir administration is actively working to lift the decades-old ban on two large Muharram processions in Srinagar city, marking a significant step towards promoting communal harmony and religious freedom. The sacred month of Muharram has begun and J&K stands at the crossroads of history, as the government is trying strike a balance between respecting religious sentiments and ensuring public safety during the observance, both of equal importance for the current administration.

The high-level meeting, chaired by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, brought together eminent representatives of the Shia community, officials of the civil and police administration, heads of religious organizations, and various senior officers of the UT administration to review the preparations for the upcoming religious event. This is the first significant meeting in decades of this stature, giving a true sense of hope to the community while demonstrating the government's efforts towards lifting the ban on Muharram processions.

The Kashmir Divisional Commissioner, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, affirmed the administration's seriousness in lifting the ban on the two large Muharram processions. However, he emphasized the importance of receiving the cooperation of Shia community leaders to provide an estimate of the number of participants for these events. The administration aims to make informed decisions while ensuring the smooth conduct of the processions.

"This is the occasion of utmost religious importance for all of us. The UT administration and Government of India are working with sensitivity and commitment to ensure that all arrangements are made for the smooth, safe, and hassle-free conduct of Muharram," Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said during the meeting.

LG Sinha also directed the Deputy Commissioners to ensure enhanced connectivity to Imambaras, uninterrupted power supply, availability of extra ration, water, and basic amenities. Regular market inspections, cleanliness, and efficient traffic management were also highlighted as crucial aspects to ensure a seamless experience for the participants.

Recognizing the importance of the Muharram processions and gatherings, the District Commissioner of Srinagar, Muhammed Aijaz Azad, said the administration has taken proactive measures to guarantee the smooth conduct of the religious event. Speaking to the media, the DC highlighted that all necessary arrangements have been put in place to facilitate the processions and ensure the safety and security of all participants. He further assured that both logistic and security arrangements will be in place for when the Muharram processions are carried out.

Amidst the anticipation surrounding the Muharram observance, prominent political figure Altaf Bukhari has expressed optimism that the Governor administration will grant approval for the Muharram Procession in the city. Speaking to the media in Srinagar, Bukhari conveyed his hope that the administration will consider the significance of the religious event and take steps to uphold communal harmony and religious freedom. Bukhari voiced his hope that the Governor administration will grant permission for the Muharram Procession in Srinagar. Recognizing the emotional and spiritual significance of the event, he stressed the importance of respecting religious sentiments while ensuring public safety and security.

Bukhari's positive outlook on the matter highlights the significance of engaging in constructive dialogues between the administration and religious leaders.

Petty politics overshadow issue at hand

As the discussions were underway in Srinagar, prominent Shia leader and former minister Imran Raza Ansari staged a dramatic walkout after an alleged argument with Chief Secretary Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta over the arrangements. Ansari's actions disrupted the peaceful proceedings of the meeting, raising concerns about communal politics overshadowing the essential goal of ensuring a safe and harmonious observance of Muharram.

The ban on Muharram processions in the region has been in effect for decades, since 1990, fearing terrorist attacks in the past. In 2003, three civilians and a Deputy Superintendent of Police were killed in a terror attack on a Muharramprocession at the Poonch Bus Stand, Poonch district.The government's cautious approach towards allowing the processions stems from its commitment to public safety and the avoidance of any untoward incidents that could jeopardize communal harmony.

Nevertheless, the administration continues to engage in constructive dialogues with all stakeholders, including Shia community leaders, to address concerns and make necessary preparations. The Divisional Commissioners briefed the meeting on the preparations and arrangements made in their respective districts for Muharram, highlighting the government's resolve to facilitate a peaceful and meaningful experience for the participants.

International Business Times reached out to concerned officials and representatives for a comment. One representative on the condition of anonymity revealed that Imran Ansari alleged that the administration is only worried about the ongoing Amarnath Yatra and taking Muharram processions casually.

Despite the challenges faced, the Jammu and Kashmir government remains dedicated to finding a balanced approach that respects religious freedom while ensuring public safety. By prioritizing communal harmony and respecting religious sentiments, the administration aims to foster an environment of mutual respect and cooperation during Muharram. The administration's commitment to fostering a peaceful and harmonious Muharram observance remains undeterred, despite the differing viewpoints and disagreements.