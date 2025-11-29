As a chilling wave of drug addiction sweeps through Jammu & Kashmir, the Union Territory government has sought consultations from experts across the country to curb this menace.

In a significant step towards countering the escalating crisis, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo held a high-level consultation with NITI Aayog Member Dr. V. K. Paul, seeking expert guidance to develop a comprehensive, effective, and sustainable strategy to combat substance abuse across the UT.

The consultation brought together leading national-level experts from AIIMS New Delhi and PGIMER Chandigarh, along with senior officers and health administrators from J&K. The meeting was chaired by the Secretary, Health & Medical Education (H&ME), and attended by the Managing Director, National Health Mission; Director SKIMS; Principals of Government Medical Colleges; and Heads of Psychiatry Departments at GMC Srinagar and GMC Jammu.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Secretary highlighted the gravity and dimensions of the drug abuse problem in the UT, outlining the ongoing initiatives, institutional mechanisms, and coordinated efforts being undertaken by various agencies.

He elaborated on the multi-pronged strategy adopted by the administration, built on five key pillars: strict enforcement, Information, Education and Communication (IEC) campaigns, counselling, treatment, and rehabilitation, aimed at ensuring both immediate intervention and long-term recovery.

Emphasizing the need for a community-centric approach, the Chief Secretary sought expert inputs from Dr. Paul on strengthening the network of counsellors at the grassroots level, including educational institutions, Primary Health Centres (PHCs), and local communities. He also stressed the importance of developing a stronger rehabilitation framework, backed by an effective monitoring mechanism to prevent relapse and help reintegrated individuals lead dignified and productive lives.

Experts suggest adopting the Himachal Pradesh model

Appreciating the proactive approach of the J&K Administration, Dr. Paul commended its vision of going beyond mere treatment and focusing on holistic rehabilitation and community mobilization. He noted that the proposed model, with its strong emphasis on counselling and rehabilitation, brings greater vigour and sustainability to the overall strategy, making it both innovative and comprehensive.

Dr. Paul also shared insights from the Himachal Pradesh model of substance abuse management, where a structured treatment network supported by national experts has yielded positive outcomes. He recommended studying this model in detail and adapting it—with necessary modifications—to suit the specific needs and socio-cultural context of Jammu and Kashmir.

Assuring full support from NITI Aayog, Dr. Paul said a dedicated team of experts would assist the UT Administration in preparing a comprehensive action plan. He identified the core focus areas of the proposed strategy as IEC activities, enhanced patient services, structured treatment protocols, and systematic rehabilitation of recovered individuals.

Experts from AIIMS and PGIMER also shared valuable insights on clinical treatment protocols, counselling methodologies, and best practices in managing substance use disorders.

Earlier, Secretary H&ME Dr. Syed Abid Rashid Shah presented an overview of the existing framework, policies, infrastructure, and human resource capacity currently in place to tackle the drug addiction challenge in the Union Territory, setting the stage for informed deliberations.

The consultation marks a crucial milestone in strengthening Jammu and Kashmir's institutional response to drug addiction and reflects the administration's commitment to safeguarding public health and ensuring a healthier future for its citizens.

According to alarming findings from the National Survey on the Extent and Pattern of Substance Use in India (2022–23) by the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment, over 10% of J&K's 1.35 million population is trapped in substance abuse, with thousands of adolescents falling prey to this growing menace. Behind these stark statistics lie heart-wrenching stories of shattered families, broken dreams, and lives lost to silent suffering.

Recently, a senior officer shared this data on social media, urging society to stay vigilant and united against this fast-spreading threat.