After sacking 36 non-performing constables of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the Union Territory administration on Tuesday ordered the premature retirement of three officials of the Prison Department. These officials were allegedly involved in corruption and criminal activities and they were not performing their duties as per the rules.

According to official sources, actions against these employees have been taken to make the administration more efficient and transparent.

"These employees conducted their duties in ways which were unbecoming of public servants and in violation of the established code of conduct", official sources said.

The exercise was conducted as part of the regular process of scrutiny of records of officials, who cross benchmarks of age and service period in terms of Article 226(2) of J&K CSRs.

One of the sacked employees remained under custody for three years

According to official sources, one of the sacked employees was found involved in a serious criminal case and remained under custody for three years, besides, the official had gained a bad public reputation.

Another official was found habitual of violating official channels of communication and has been found guilty of sending fake and frivolous complaints, misusing RTI Act, and wasting the time of the High Court for which he was also fined Rs.10,000/-by the Court. The official imposed major punishment in the shape of withholding three annual increments.

Further, one official was found involved in the smuggling of contraband substances inside Sub-Jail Reasi.

According to the recommendations of the Review Committee, the performance of these employees was found unsatisfactory and their continuation in the government service was found against the public interest.

Earlier 36 cops of J&K Police were sacked for indulging in corrupt practices

J&K Government earlier prematurely retired 36 police personnel on charges of their involvement in corruption and criminal activities. These police personnel conducted their duties in ways that were unbecoming of public servants and in violation of the established code of conduct.

These employees were found involved in illegal activities, remained unauthorizedly absent from duties for a considerable period, underperformed, penalized in departmental inquiries and some of them were found involved in corruption cases, facing serious criminal charges, and had doubtful integrity.

As per the recommendations of the Review Committee, the performance of these employees was found non-satisfactory and their continuation in the Government service was found against the public interest.

During the recent past, as part of its zero-tolerance policy towards corruption, various employees have been dismissed from service on account of official misconduct, after rigorously following departmental proceedings against them, while as many cases are under scrutiny with the Empowered Committees constituted for consideration of cases under Article 226(2) of J&K CSRs. Further, many employees have also been terminated from service on account of anti-national activities.