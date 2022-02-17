To single out its non-performing employees, the Jammu and Kashmir Government on Thursday ordered all employees working in different departments, public sector undertakings, and other organizations to submit a report of their monthly performance every month.

Employees have to submit details of their achievements and other activities conducted by them throughout the month to justify their working in government departments.

Government employees have been directed to upload their monthly achievements or performance on J&K Employees Performance Monitoring Portal by or before 7 of every month from March.

"All employees working in various government shall upload their monthly achievements/performance on J&K Employees Performance Monitoring Portal on https://epm.jk.gov.in by or before 7 of every month w.e.f. March 2022," reads a government order issued by Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, Principal Secretary of the Government, General Administration Department.

"All the reviewing/ controlling officers shall review the self-assessment of their immediate subordinates by 15th of every month," the order added.

Earlier employees asked to declare all moveable assets

In the month of January, all government employees were asked to submit an online declaration listing moveable assets, including electric and electronic household items, owned by them and their family members in cases where the value exceeds two months' basic salary.

The Jammu and Kashmir Government had the Jammu and Kashmir Public Servants Declaration of Assets and other Provisions Rules, 1998, and listed a portal — https://prs.jk.gov.in — where the declarations need to be submitted between January 1 and January 31 each year, starting from January 2022.

"Every public servant shall bring to the notice of the prescribed authority the acquisition or transfer of movable property with a value in excess of the specified limit", an order issued by the General Administration Department reads.

"The declaration will cover all the assets owned by employees and their family members and lists cash balance, saving bank deposits, shares, cash certificates, fixed deposits, debentures, security bonds, jewellery/ ornaments, and household items electric and electronic items only'', the order reads.