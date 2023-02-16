Amid ongoing agitation of some groups of migrant employees, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday said that full salaries of all Prime Minister Special Employment Package employees, who have resumed their duties in Kashmir Valley, have been released. The Lieutenant Governor further said that salaries of reserved categories employees, who have resumed their duties in Kashmir, have also been released.

Inaugurating the three-day-long Mahashivratri Mahotsav at Jagti Colony and Migrant Camp Buta Nagar on the outskirts of Jammu city, the Lieutenant Governor said that the festival is the celebration of Kashmiri culture and the spiritual-cultural heritage of the country.

"It is the symbol of our ancient values and ethos. Kashmiri Pandit brothers and sisters living in different parts of the country & the world have kept this tradition alive", he added.

"Mahashivratri or Herath is the most important festival of Kashmiri Pandits and festivity has been aptly named 'Waliv Samav- Let's Come Together' to celebrate and seek divine blessings of Lord Shiva. This is a welcome step by the Relief and Rehabilitation department," said the Lt Governor.

He further announced that keeping in view the Mahashivratri festival, full salaries of all PM package and other minority community employees who have resumed their duties in Kashmir have been released.

"Our festivals are also the source of self-awakening. I pray to Lord Shiva for the happiness, prosperity, good health and well-being of all", he said.

Safety of Kashmiri Pandits is the top priority of the government

The Lieutenant Governor assured Kashmiri Pandits that the Jammu and Kashmir Government always stands by them. "Your safety is our top priority and we are taking all possible measures to ensure that. This is the commitment of the Government of India and Prime Minister" the Lt Governor said.

"You have suffered a lot for three long decades. I pray that the day will come when you return to your homes with honour. I hope with your return Kashmir will find its lost glory" added the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor also shared the progress of the construction of housing units for PM Package employees in Kashmir.

Earlier, it was difficult to get land for the construction of 6000 dwellings but now the land has been identified and except for two sites, the work is in full swing. 1200 dwellings will be handed over by April and by December more than 2500 dwellings would be handed over, he informed.

Beneficiaries identified for various schemes during Special Governance Camp on 4th February were also handed over aids and authority letters on the occasion.

All issues of the Kashmiri Pandit community will be solved with the utmost sensitivity

He also highlighted the initiatives of the administration for the extension of seamless public service delivery to the Kashmiri Pandit community at their doorsteps.

All the issues of the Migrant Kashmiri Pandit community are being taken up for their resolution with the utmost sensitivity, said the Lt Governor.

Special Governance Camp is a testimony to our commitment to the welfare of the Kashmiri Pandit Community. The Department of Relief and Rehabilitation and other line departments are ensuring 100% saturation of the benefits of all social security schemes, entrepreneurship development schemes, and skilling programmes, added the Lt Governor.

Kashmiri Pandit employees demanding relocation in Jammu

Appointed under the Prime Minister's Special Employment Package, Kashmiri Pandit employees have been demanding their relocation to Jammu.

After the killing of their colleague Rahul Bhat, Kashmiri Pandit employees have been agitating in Jammu for the last over 250 days.

Rahul Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit employee, was shot dead by terrorists inside his office at Chadoora in Budgam district in May 2022. The killing had sparked off protests by the Kashmiri Pandit employees who refused to return to work.

A group of protesting employees left the Valley and demonstrated in Jammu, demanding that they be relocated out of Kashmir till the security situation improved here.

Though the administration agreed to look into most of the demands of the Kashmiri Pandits (KPs), it refused to relocate them out of Kashmir. It further hardened its stand against the protesting employees and stopped the salaries of those who did not return to work.