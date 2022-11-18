After some teachers were found taking classes in private tuition centres during working hours, the Jammu and Kashmir Government on Friday announced a prohibition on any activity or assignment including private tuition by the teaching faculty of the School Education Department.

The Principal Secretary of the School Education Department, Alok Kumar has said that it has been observed that some members of the teaching faculty of the School Education Department are undertaking coaching assignments in private institutions and coaching centres even during school hours in violation of Rule 10 of the Jammu and Kashmir Government Employees (Conduct) Rules, 1971 as well as Chapter (IV) Section 28 of RTE Act, 2009.

Taking serious note of such activities, authorities issued a circular banning private tuition by government teachers.

"No teaching faculty shall undertake any activity or assignment including teaching in private educational institution or coaching centre, unless they obtain prior sanction from the competent authority. Any violation in this regard shall invite disciplinary action against the delinquent officer(s)/officials), as warranted rules", the order reads.

It further reads any violation in this regard shall invite disciplinary action against the delinquent officer(s)/official(s), as warranted under the rules.

Further, the Director School Education of both Jammu and Kashmir regions, all Chief Education Officer(s), Zonal Education Officer(s), Principals of Higher Secondary Schools, and Headmasters of all Government Schools in the UT of J&K are entrusted with the responsibility of ensuring that no member of the teaching faculty of the School Education Department violates the aforementioned circular instructions.

Earlier J&K High Court upheld the ban on private tuition by government teachers

Earlier in April 2021, Jammu and Kashmir High Court upheld a circular passed by the government which banned government teachers from imparting tuition at private coaching centres or at their residences.

The Court directed the Department of School Education to implement Rule 10 of the Employees Conduct Rules in letter and spirit and ensure that no member of its teaching faculty engages in private tuition at private coaching and tuition centres without the previous sanction of the government.

"Teachers these days are paid a hefty salary by the government and there is no pressing necessity for them to engage in private tuitions that, too, on many occasions at the cost of their students in the government institutions," read the Court order.

"It is pity that the standard of education in the government institutions has gone down drastically, though the best teaching faculty is available in the government-run institutions," the Court observed.