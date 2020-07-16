The Jammu and Kashmir government ordered posting of Abdul Gani Mir, IPS (JK-1994 batch) as Additional director general of police (ADGP) law and order in the union territory.

The home department order issued late Wednesday night, July 15 stated that Abdul Gani Mir, IPS is posted as ADGP law and order. The order said Mir would continue to hold the charge of ADGP police headquarters in addition to his new responsibility.

A post in the rank of ADGP vice ADGP Law and Order has been temporarily added to the IPS Cadre of J&K, in terms of proviso to sub-rule (2) of Rule 4 of the Indian Police Services (Cadre) Rules, 1954.

Previously, Munir Ahmad Khan, who retired June 30, held the last ADGP law and order post but was nominated as a member of the UT's backward commission before his superannuation.