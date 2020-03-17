Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, G C Murmu on Tuesday, March 17 ordered transfers and new postings in the civil administration. Pandurang Kondbarao Pole, Secretary to the Government, Department of Food, Civil, Supplies and Consumer Affairs, was appointed as the Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir.

Pole replaces Baseer Ahmad Khan, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir who has been appointed as the advisor to Lt. Governor GC Murmu. Khan was given an extension of service for a period of one year last year beyond June 30, 2019, the date of their superannuation, after the state government request.

Transfers & postings of 5 other IAS officers

Navin has also been ordered to hold the additional charge of Administrative Secretary, Agriculture and Horticulture Departments, upon the retirement on superannuation of IAS officer Manzoor Ahmad Lone on March 31, 2020.

Further, Shailendra Kumar, an IAS officer of 1995 batch, Chief Electoral Officer and Principal Secretary to the Government, Election Department, has been moved to the Social Welfare Department. He will also hold the additional charge of Administrative Secretary, Public Works (R&B) Department, post the retirement on superannuation of IAS officer Khurshid Ahmad Shah on April 30, 2020.

An IAS officer of 2004 batch, Pandurang Kondbarao Pole, Secretary to the Government, Department of Food, Civil, Supplies and Consumer Affairs, has been made the Division Commissioner. His place will be taken by IAS officer Simrandeep Singh till further orders.

Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, a 2012 batch IAS officer, Additional Secretary to the Government, Finance Department, has been asked to hold the additional charge of Chief Executive Officer, J&K Economic Reconstruction.

KAS officer Babila Rakwal, Director, Handlooms, has been appointed as Vice-Chairman, Jammu Department Authority. Director of Handicraft, Mussarat-ul-Islam, has been ordered to assume Rakwal's duties for the time being.