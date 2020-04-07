The Jammu and Kashmir School Education Department has announced the decision to mass promote students from class 1st to 9th in Jammu division and those in class 11th in Summer as well as Biannual/Private examination Winter Zones.

In view of prevailing coronavirus pandemic, the order was issued on Tuesday, April 7 by Deputy Secretary School Education Department, Sachin Jamwal.

'One-time exemption'

The order directs concerned authorities to promote all government and private school students in classes 1 to 9 falling under Summer Zone and affiliated to J&K Board of School Education to the next level for the academic session 2020-21 as a "one-time exemption".

The Director School Education Jammu have to monitor the process of promotion as per the approved norms. While for class 11th in the Summer Zone too, the norms are applicable, says the notification.

For the Winter zone too, likewise, the examines for class 11th- appearing under Biannual and private sessions in Winter zones in both the divisions of J&K- too will be promoted to Class 12th provided they have filled in the examination forms.

The proposal has been forwarded by Chairperson JKBOSE and Director School Education Jammu to the School Education Department over mass promoting students in view of the current lockdown.