In a historic decision, the J&K government has taken a crucial step towards fostering religious harmony by allowing the 8th Muharram procession to proceed along its traditional route. This event, which holds deep cultural and religious significance for the people of the region, is set to take place on Thursday from 6 am to 8 am. This landmark procession is happening after nearly three decades of hiatus.

Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir, Mr. Vijay Kumar Bidhur, announced the decision and expressed his satisfaction in facilitating this procession. He said the emotional attachment and religious importance of the 8th Muharram procession, stating, "We understand the sentiments of the community and recognize the significance of this procession. After careful consideration, we have decided to allow the procession to follow its traditional route."

Muharram procession in J&K

The 8th Muharram procession is an important religious occasion for the people of Jammu and Kashmir, as it commemorates the martyrdom of Imam Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad. Participants, clad in black attire, gather to march through the streets, chanting prayers and expressing grief during this period of mourning.

To ensure the smooth conduct of this event, the authorities have implemented stringent security measures. For this, a close co-ordination between the Jammu and Kashmir Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) has been emphasized to achieve a well-coordinated security response. Additional personnel will be deployed along the procession route to maintain peace, monitor security arrangements, and address any contingencies.

Members of the community have expressed their gratitude towards the government for allowing the resumption of the procession after such a long time. By permitting the 8th Moharram procession, the government demonstrates its commitment to preserving the diverse cultural heritage of the region while ensuring law and order.

J&K govt lifts decades-old ban on Muharram processions; Shia leaders hail historic decision

J&K govt lifts decades-old ban on Muharram processions; Shia leaders hail historic decision

As the 8th Muharram procession approaches, the people of Jammu and Kashmir eagerly anticipate a momentous occasion that will not only commemorate a historic event but also strengthen unity and mutual respect among residents.

Amidst this positive development, there have been reports of attempts to disrupt the procession by certain politicians, with local sources stating that such efforts have failed to derail the event. Nevertheless, the authorities remain vigilant, urging citizens to report any suspicious activities and cooperate to make Muharram a safe and secure occasion for everyone.

"Petty attempts of politicians like Imran Ansari to sabotage the procession by making it an ego issue failed miserably" said a local politician, on conditions of anonymity. This was in reference to the dramatic walkout by the former minister and Shia leader after an alleged argument with Chief Secretary Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta over the arrangements. Ansari had alleged that the government was not interested in lifting the ban on Muharram procession and that the community was ignored. This decision by the government proves the intent of the J&K administration, countering the baseless allegations.