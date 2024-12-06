In a bold move to tackle unemployment among educated youth, the Jammu and Kashmir government is set to launch a comprehensive baseline survey in January 2025. This initiative aims to identify 1.37 lakh youth with entrepreneurial potential, transforming them into successful business owners under the Mission YUVA (Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan).

The survey, led by 20,000 investigators using advanced digital tools, will focus on identifying youth interested in entrepreneurship and addressing challenges faced by existing enterprises. The programme also includes a "Youth Skill & Entrepreneurship App," offering career counseling, financial access, and global market linkages. With a goal of fostering innovation and creating over 4.25 lakh jobs in five years, this initiative is set to transform the socio-economic fabric of Jammu and Kashmir.

The programme was reviewed in a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, with participation from key stakeholders, including senior officials from Labour & Employment (L&E), Planning, Education, and Finance Departments, as well as representatives from NABARD, JK Bank, BISAG-N, IIM Jammu, and district administrations via video conferencing.

Survey Overview

The survey will be conducted through an advanced online application developed by BISAG-N. Approximately 20,000 investigators, guided by district nodal officers, will cover the length and breadth of the Union Territory (UT). The survey will focus on:

Identifying youth inclined toward self-employment and entrepreneurship.

Surveying existing enterprises to address challenges they face.

According to Kumar Rajeev Ranjan, Secretary, L&E Department, the initiative aims to create an entrepreneurial ecosystem by helping individuals aged 18-49 establish at least 1.37 lakh new enterprises over the next five years, potentially generating 4.25 lakh jobs.

Key Features and Implementation

Training Programmes: Master trainers from each district will undergo a week-long training in Srinagar and Jammu, followed by two weeks of field staff training.

Digital Innovation: A dedicated "Youth Skill & Entrepreneurship App" will serve as a one-stop solution for skill development, credit access, career counseling, and market linkages.

Support Infrastructure: The programme includes motivators, business help desks, incubation centres, and an innovation hub at IIM Jammu.

Mission Objectives

Chief Secretary Dulloo emphasized the significance of this initiative, urging youth in universities and colleges to participate actively. He highlighted the government's commitment to handholding budding entrepreneurs, addressing their challenges, and fostering a culture of self-reliance. The survey's findings will not only guide current initiatives but also shape future policies and schemes.

Enhanced Opportunities

The Youth Skill & Entrepreneurship App will also provide:

Job alerts and CV creation tools.

Artificial Intelligence-generated project reports (DPRs).

Access to financial incentives, including interest subvention and subsidies.

Market linkage opportunities through global e-commerce platforms.

The programme is expected to catalyze a significant shift in the socio-economic landscape of Jammu and Kashmir, addressing unemployment through sustainable and innovative means.