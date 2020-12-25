J&K government announced on Friday that the ban on high-speed 4G internet will continue till January 8, 2021. The order was issued by Principal Secretary to the Government, which states that 4G services will continue in the districts of Ganderbal and Udhampur but the internet in the rest of the districts will be restricted to 2G.

"It is absolutely necessary so to do in the interest of the sovereignty and integrity of India. The security of the State and for maintaining public order in the exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section(2) of section 5 of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, and sub-rule (1) of rule 2 of the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017," the order read.

The order also stated that the postpaid SIM cardholders will continue to have internet access, but prepaid connections are still restricted unless verified as per norms applicable for postpaid connections. There won't be any restrictions on speed on internet connectivity with Mac-binding.

The order comes into effect from December 20, 2020, and unless there are any modifications, the restrictions will be in place till Jan 8.

The restrictions continue despite the peaceful conduct of DDC elections.